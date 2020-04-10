FRONTLINE and key NHS workers are being offered free help from Wintern House complementary therapy centre in Fishguard.

Hypnotherapist, Jonathan Hughes, is offering a free online consultation session during the month of April. During the session Jonathan will give workers a tool kit that will help them to better manage stress and anxiety. They will also receive a free hypnotherapy relaxation session.

"I cannot image how stressful it must be in the NHS frontline day and night these days," he said. "Thank you on behalf of all of the Wintern House team for the amazing work that you are doing to keep us safe and to save lives each and every day."

NHS frontline or key NHS workers can contact Jonathan on sft4you@gmail.com .