A Castlemorris seamstress has switched from making curtains and altering wedding dresses to sewing facemasks for frntline workers.

Delyth Owen is making as many of the masks as she can and supplying them free of charge.

Although she is busy with lambing on the family farm from morning until night, Delyth is stitching the facemasks in the evening.

She is taking orders via e-mail and leaving them on her porch in Castlemorris for workers to pick up.

Her daughter, Catrin, said that Delyth had made and donated 150 masks in her first week and that they had gone out to carers, NHS staff, teachers, volunteers and others in the community.

"She's still sewing and will continue to supply these free of charge for anyone who needs them," said Catrin.

If you need masks, email delythowen64@hotmail.com or message Catrin Owen on Facebook.

"She won't be able to make thousands, but she'll do as much as she can to help," said Catrin.