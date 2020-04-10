TWO Pembrokeshire sisters are sharing the sum total of their mathematical knowledge on their YouTube channel

Amy and Hannah Taylor have made over 90 videos in their Taylor Series which they hope will help GCSE maths students find the subject ‘easy as pi’, as they say.

The girls, from St Florence, set up their fun and engaging channel because they found online tutorials helpful during their days at Greenhill School, Tenby.

Amy, 20, who is graduating with a degree in maths from Exeter University, said: “We both made use of online maths tutorials when studying for GCSE and A levels, but felt they could have been presented in a more relaxed manner.

Hannah, 23, is a postgraduate chemistry student at Bristol University and added: “Making these tutorials is a way to give something back, and hopefully enthuse some students who have difficulty engaging with maths.”

The fun and engaging films – ranging from five to 30 minutes long – were all recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic, but their potential value has been heightened by the closure of schools and restrictions on movements.

The sisters are now raising awareness of their tutorials, and Amy said: “There is a lot of news coverage concerning the need for online education resources.

“We’re encouraging parents, teachers and students to check out our channel to see what they think of the videos.”

Find the Taylor Series YouTube channel on https://bit.ly/3bRoZPu