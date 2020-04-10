NEWPORT Community Forum is urging anyone who needs practical support to contact the group, whose Wellbeing Newport volunteers can help.

Anyone who is elderly, or otherwise vulnerable to coronavirus, unpaid carers, and those feeling unwell, or with someone in their household showing symptoms, is asked to get in touch.

"Please don't go out shopping yourself," said a forum spokesman.

"Either support local shops who have delivery services, or (be lucky enough to) get a delivery from a supermarket.

"The Community Forum's Wellbeing Newport project has many volunteers waiting to help you by shopping in town, collecting prescriptions and medicines, posting or collecting your letters or parcels, walking your dog or just having a phone conversation to keep you in touch or give you up to date information. "

For more information, phone Sandra Bayes on the Good Neighbour Scheme on 07966 322106 or 01239 820889.