PEMBROKESHIRE people were again out in force on Thursday night (Apr 9) to clap for all NHS staff and key workers.

The sound of clapping rang around many streets across the county while other buildings were lit up in blue for the NHS.

St Katherine’s Church in Milford Haven and the Queens Hall in Narberth were just some of the buildings to do so.

Valero also sounded its horns to say thank you to all nurses, doctors, and other health care workers for all their work in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Oakwood Theme Park also lit up its Vertigo ride while Milford Haven Sea Cadets saluted all workers.

Pembroke Castle was another to light up its Great Keep in blue and will be doing so every Thursday from now on to show their support for all front-line workers.