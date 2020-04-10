THE Welsh Government has reiterated that all holiday homes and hotels should be closed until further notice.

It is an offence for accommodation owners not to comply with these regulations. It is also an offence for anyone to obstruct accommodation owners from carrying out their duties.

The Havens Community Council recently held one of its meetings online and concerns were raised that some homes within the area had been occupied despite the advice saying otherwise.

The Community Council has assured members of the community that they are in liaison with the relevant authorities to ensure that continued non-essential use of these properties is addressed.

The Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Dafydd Elis-Thomas said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for the tourism industry, however accommodation businesses should already be closed and remain closed until further notice. I’d like to thank the industry for their cooperation during this extraordinary time.

“And, as the tourism industry must close its doors for the time being – this extreme measure needs to be respected by all. Please do not travel at this time, and stay safe at your primary home. Travelling for leisure purposes is not allowed. All holiday accommodations and attractions in Wales are closed to visitors.

“The message is clear – stay at home to save lives.”

Welsh Ministers or Local Authorities can make a request for accommodation to open for a specific purpose. Unless businesses are specifically requested to open - they must remain closed.

Requests could include, accommodating key workers; those who have been displaced or are homeless; or providing accommodation for health patients.

To that end, and in support of the national effort to help keep everyone safe during this emergency, the Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas has written to accommodation providers to ask if any businesses are able to offer accommodation for vulnerable groups.

Business Wales is providing businesses with tailored support and advice about dealing with coronavirus, from financial and supply chain planning to advice on staffing issues.

Tourism businesses and stakeholders in Wales wanting specific guidance are advised to visit the Business Wales website or call Business Wales helpline on 03000 6 03000.