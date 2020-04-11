A 10-year-old boy who bought a 3D printer with his Christmas money is putting it to good use to help NHS staff.

Jake Bloxham was determined to do his bit to back local frontline workers and so started producing face shields.

A combination of demand and a £900-plus response to a crowdfunding appeal to help buy materials has already led to him being able to buy a second printer to create the shield headband.

By yesterday (Friday), more than 75 of the finished product had been completed for hospital staff in Withybush and Glangwili.

The Llanddewi Velfrey youngster plans to give the printer to his primary school in Tavernspite when the need for facemasks subsides.

“Jake loves anything mechanical and he’s very technologically-minded, so he is in his element with this,” said his mum Sian. “It’s all gone a bit crazy, with the printer going all day from 5.30am until late at night, and we’ve all got bags under our eyes, not least Jake.

“But he’s very determined and absolutely in his element.”

After the headbands are printed Sian and husband Sam help with packing up with the plastic face shield which have holes punched in them for easy attachment.

Jake’s JustGiving appeal set a modest target of £100, but soared past this within days. The youngster wrote: “I have seen on the news that NHS workers are putting them selves in danger everyday. Face shields will give them some extra protection in these difficult times. I have decided to help out by using my printer to make face shields which I will donate to local hospitals that need them.”

Sian added: “The support we’ve received has been amazing. We want to do whatever we can to help – we are all in this together.”

Jake is updating his progress on his Facebook page, Jake’s 3d makes, and donations to his project can be made on justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3djake