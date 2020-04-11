People breaking the coronavirus travel restrictions this Easter weekend should be fined £1,000 says Plaid Cymru.

Fines should be a “real-deterrent” to people not respecting non-essential travel ban says party leader Adam Price Noting that the vast majority were respecting the non-essential travel ban, Mr Price said that the message that this was “a national emergency and not a national holiday” was not being heeded by everyone.

Noting his concern that people would be tempted to travel to second homes, a holiday let, or for a day out during the Easter weekend, Mr Price said that those who did not respect the non-essential travel ban should face higher fines of £1,000 in the hope they would prove a deterrent.

The Plaid Cymru Leader noted that many might feel a sense of “hiraeth” at not being able to visit Wales during the Easter holidays but urged people to stay away and visit later.

“The vast majority of people are respecting the non-essential travel ban but the message that this is a national emergency and not a national holiday is not being heeded by everyone,” said Mr Price.

“As this Easter weekend promises to bring with it good weather, many will be tempted to travel to second homes, a holiday let, or for a day out.

“Those who don’t respect the non-essential travel ban should face fines of £1,000 - a level which can prove to be a real deterrent.

“National Parks are closed, travelling to second homes is forbidden and tourist attractions aren’t open.

“I know many will feel ‘hiraeth’ a longing for Wales and while Wales will always love its visitors, we ask you to please show your love for Wales by visiting later.

“Stay home, protect our NHS and public services – and save lives.”