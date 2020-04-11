PEMBROKESHIRE Federation of WIs were due to hold an 'Easter Bonnet' event at Priskilly Forest Country House & Golf Club, on Tuesday, April 7, but sadly, the Covid-19 crisis meant it had to be cancelled.

Nonetheless, Jenny Longland (Federation Chairman), who also runs the Puncheston, Croesgoch and Mathry Crochet Group went along a few weeks ago to catch up with Joy Evans and family to show off the Easter Bonnets that had crocheted for what was planned to be a big Easter celebration event.

At the same time, Pembrokeshire Federation and the Crochet Group also presented Joy with two new trees to plant in her Japanese Garden which, over the years, has frequently been visited by Japanese visitors to Pembrokeshire.

The Pembrokeshire Federation of WIs, which is made up of over 1,000 members, are all doing what the WI does - actively networking and supporting each other, despite the lockdown.

After it all, the Federation often have events at Priskilly Golf Course - whether it is 'Taster Golf', lovely lunches and teas.

WI member Kathryn Wilkins said: “Without doubt, there will be a long queue of WI members, on Joy's doorstep, waiting to resume normal life, again, once this is all over.”