Motorists were found travelling to collect a dog and cockle pick when stopped on the county's roads during lockdown.

Local police officers have turned away vehicles heading to Pembrokeshire from as far afield as Essex and Manchester this Bank Holiday weekend.

Reasons for journeys includes cockle picking and ‘chancing their luck’ to collect a dog from Ireland. During a 24 hour patrol, cars travelling from Essex, Hereford, Weston Super Mare, Bristol and Aberdare were turned away by officers.

Pembrokeshire’s roads policing unit tweeted early on Saturday morning: “It’s just gone midnight and we’re conducting checks on the A477 at St Clears. The first car stopped is from Manchester, over 200 miles away, the driver states he is going to Ireland to collect a dog. He is turned around and reported, he states he knew he was ‘chancing his luck’.”

An officer also tweeted: “Disappointing to report that people are still travelling without a valid reason-from as far afield as Essex. Offenders dealt with and turned back!”

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police stopped a vehicle from Cardiff at Llanteg.

The RPU team stated: “The occupants say they’re off to Tenby to collect rice from a friend, however the postcode leads to a beach. The driver opened the boot, within were items linked to cockle picking. Occupants reported and escorted out of Pembs.”

Carmarthen police also stopped five people in a vehicle headed for a Pembrokeshire beach.

Officers stated yesterday: “Brilliant to see so few on the road today. But how on earth the five people in a car all the way from the valleys thought it was alright to head to Pembs to go to the beach is we will never know! Just incredible.”

Patrols will be in place again today, Saturday, with vehicles being stopped at key points across the county as officers urge the public to: “Stay home and save lives.”