‘Overwhelming offers of support’ have been received by the health board during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hywel Dda University Health Board, local authority partners and the third sector are working together to ensure this community spirit helps the most vulnerable and supports local NHS and social care services.

A Hywel Dda spokesman said: “Volunteers and support from local businesses and organisations will play a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19 across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.”

The NHS is asking for volunteers to carry out simple but important tasks such as transporting equipment, food and medication and supporting services and staff in hospitals.

Maria Battle, chairman of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The NHS has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support at a time when our frontline staff are working around the clock to prepare and care for patients during this challenging time.

“On behalf of NHS staff across Hywel Dda area I’d like to pass on our thanks but also remind people that the single most important action we can all take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Councillor Jane Tremlett, West Wales Regional Partnership Board chairman, said: “The offers of support, compassion and kindness demonstrated across our area at such unprecedented times is overwhelming.

“This is why it is important to make it as easy as possible for people to contact us when they need help or let us know if they can make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“In the current difficult circumstances it is heartening to see partners across the region coming together to make sure that people who need help get it and offers of support are properly coordinated.”

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader Councillor David Simpson praised those who have worked tirelessly to get the PCC Community Coordination Hub up and running.

“This has been an incredible effort from everyone involved during a fast moving and ever changing situation and I thank each and every one of them” said Cllr Simpson.

“To see community groups springing up to help in their own locality and our officers and partners working with them to coordinate a response is truly heartening.

“The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest challenge many of us have ever faced. But by working together we can ease the burden on some of those facing the biggest difficulties.”

To offer assistance contact Hywel Dda University Health Board by calling 0300 303 8322 or email COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.

If you can help support social care services and those who are vulnerable and isolated in your community through activities such as collecting medication and shopping or providing telephone support to those who have lost their usual forms of emotional and social contact the Community Coordination Hub on 01437 776301 or emailing communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk. You can also register as a volunteer at https://volunteering-wales.net