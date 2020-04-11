Temporary operational changes to community optometrist services have been put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With some optometry practices within Hywel Dda having to temporarily close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some practices will remain open and continue to provide services for those with urgent eye care needs.

Patients are being asked to phone optometric practices who are currently providing eye care on behalf of other practices.

Alternatively, patients can call the Hywel Dda University Health Board central eye care enquiry line on 01267 248793, to be directed to their nearest open practice.

Patients should always phone first. Optometric practices are operating a closed-door policy and, in line with social distancing rules, where possible queries will be dealt with over the phone, with face-to-face appointments only offered where absolutely necessary.

Fishguard based Community Optometrist Michael Charlton, said: “These are challenging times but we are working hard to provide primary eye care within the community. Whilst normal routine services are suspended, we are dealing with emergencies such as foreign bodies in eyes, or sudden changes in vision.

“Please use the local service as your first point of contact and if we can help, we will or, if necessary, we can refer you appropriately. All our practices are working collaboratively to provide continuity of care for local people.”

Jill Paterson, Director of Primary Care, Community and Long-term Care for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We appreciate this decision may cause some inconvenience but it is a much needed step to allow the safe and continued service for patients who need it most and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Practices remaining open in the local area are Specsavers, Haverfordwest, Specsavers, Pembroke Dock, MN Charlton Optometrists, Fishguard, and Pritchard and Cowburn, Cardigan.