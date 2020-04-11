The Easter Bunny delighted children with a visit to Pennar this morning, Saturday.

Layla Brace dressed as the Easter Bunny to leave chocolates, sweets and treats on doorsteps for local children to find, while continuing to observe social distancing guidelines.

Before setting off Layla wrote on her Facebook page: “With being in Lockdown, we are still allowed a daily walk, our walk tomorrow will consist of making children in Pennar smile and laugh.”

After completing the route she stated: “Seeing everyone out and about, keeping their safe distance has been incredible, and that's why we done it, we want children out for a walk and exercising safely.”