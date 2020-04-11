Paul Sartori Hospice at Home is continuing to provide vital end-of-life care and equipment loan in Pembrokeshire during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The charity is continuing with its important service despite having to postpone most of its fundraising events, close 11 stores and experiencing a significant reduction in donations.

The Hospice at Home charity introduced precautionary measures on March 30, which included some of the Clinical Management Team remote working from home, physiotherapy and complementary therapy treatments have temporarily been put on hold and the counselling and bereavement team have adapted and currently deliver their services via telephone. The equipment loan service continues to be in high demand, and Paul Sartori are now experiencing a limited supply of beds.

The Income Generation Team have been working hard to diversify their fundraising means and have launched a number of virtual challenges and online quizzes to continue to engage their supporters. As an independent charity, Paul Sartori is heavily reliant on the ongoing support of the local community.

Paul Lister, chairman of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, said: “We are extremely grateful of the support we have received from our local community and businesses. From making and supplying visors for our front line nurses and nursing assistants, to supplying them with Easter eggs. We have also received a donation of cardboard boxes to allow our e-commerce department to continue trading. It is great to see the community pulling together during these unprecedented times.”

The Paul Sartori Stores have been granted some rental payment holidays during these difficult times. This retail property rent saving equates to 11 nights per week of hands on nursing care, caring for someone in their own home from 10pm until 7am.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18’s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be found at www.paulsartori.org, or call 01437 763223.

Support the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Appeal at www.justgiving.com/campaign/paulsartoriappeal