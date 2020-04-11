A teenager has been arrested after repeatedly breaching restrictions relating to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dyfed-Powys Police say the 18 year-old is the first person in the force area to be arrested for this offence.

The west Wales man was arrested for causing a public nuisance today, Saturday, after been previously served with five fixed penalty notices for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

The force described the man as continuing to drive around with “total disregard for the law and for the health and well-being of the communities.”

The man, from the Llwynhendy area remains in police custody.

Roads Policing Inspector Andrew Williams said: “While our aim is to engage with the public who still travel on non-essential business there is a time when we have to take enforcement action. This is an example of how we will proactively deal with those persons who continue to blatantly disregard the Covid-19 restrictions and the health and well-being of our communities.

"The male has previously been served with five FPN’s for breaching restrictions but is clearly not adhering to that line of enforcement so he has been arrested for causing a public nuisance by breaching the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Inspector Williams added: “Our main priority is to safeguard the communities which we serve by ensuring people are adhering to the restrictions set out by the UK Government. I want to assure those who continue to breach Covid-19 restrictions that we will have no hesitation in enforcing our powers as we have done in this case.

“I also hope that this serves as reassurance for our communities that officers are conducting high visibility patrols and engaging with those on the roads and using the powers given to us in the new legislation.

“The message is clear; Stay home and save lives.”