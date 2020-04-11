Plaid Cymru has called for restrictions over borrowing to be removed to allow the Welsh Government to adequately deal with the Coronavirus crisis.

The call comes after a report from Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre said restrictions on the Welsh Government’s ability to borrow money should be significantly relaxed to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Plaid Cymru’s Treasury spokesman Ben Lake MP said the current population share of spending was “not a fair reflection” of the additional demands the pandemic would put on public services in Wales.

The Plaid Cymru MP said the Westminster Government should urgently initiate temporary reforms to the Barnett formula including a ‘Coronavirus needs-based factor’.

The Barnett Formula allocates funding on a population basis based on share of spending in England on areas that are devolved to Wales.

Mr Lake said: “Whilst the Chancellor may state that the NHS will get ‘whatever it needs’ from the Treasury, we need reassurance that this will apply to Wales as well as England.

“The current population share of spending in England is not a fair reflection of the additional demands Covid-19 will put on public services in Wales.

“For example, despite Welsh Government pledging to match the business support offered in England through business rates relief, the cost of providing the support isn’t necessarily covered by the Barnett consequential received. This is not sustainable.”

Plaid Cymru Shadow Economy Minister Helen Mary Jones AM said: “Wales has a proportionally older and sicker population than England, something that is not currently accounted for. Furthermore, proportionally to population – Wales has a higher number of confirmed cases than England.

“The Welsh Government must therefore be allowed adequate flexibility to deal with the current unprecedented crisis.

“While access to the current annual borrowing limit of £200 million a year would be a welcome addition to the Welsh Government’s fiscal response, this annual cap should be temporarily increased, given the very low cost of borrowing

“Removing the annual limit on drawdowns from the Welsh reserve would also allow an additional £155m of day-to-day extra spending.

“In these unprecedented times, Wales should and must be given the needed powers to protect and care for our people during the biggest crisis of a generation.”