A Pembrokeshire zoo is appealing for help after it was forced to close its doors to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manor Wildlife park, St Florence, generates its income through members of the public visiting the zoo, but the sudden halt to people enjoying this experience has led to a drop in funding.

In a Crowdfunder appeal James Butler said: “The last few weeks have been some of the most challenging we have faced, with the park closing its doors to the public on Sunday March 22. This decision meant our income disappeared overnight.

“Though our doors are closed, work at the park doesn’t stop. Our amazing team are working hard to feed and care for all of the park’s 100+ animals, but looking after them isn’t cheap.

“The park still has to pay for food, heating and veterinary care and it is for this reason we need your help. We’re asking for any donations, big or small to help cover these costs, and ensuring that Manor Wildlife Park can continue its mission to conserve endangered species from across the globe.”

The appeal target of £15,000 has already attracted donations.

Mr Butler added: “We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone, but your support truly means the world to us. We’d just like to say a massive thank you to all our guests who’ve been on this journey with us over the past 11 years and helped make the park what it is today - we hope to see you all soon.”