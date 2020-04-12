A Pembroke woman is raising vital funds for a lifesaving service by running a marathon in her back garden dressed as the Easter bunny.

When lockdown put a halt to plans to a planned marathon run, Mandy Draper decided to take on the 26 mile challenge closer to home.

Today, Sunday, she is running laps in her garden and surrounding area to raise cash for the Wales Air Ambulance.

Writing on the Facebook page Mandys Miles for WAA before the event, she said: “I'm sure you will all agree that NHS are doing an incredible job working long hours to save lives, they are all heroes.

“Wales Air Ambulance are heroes of the sky and are working alongside the NHS in these terrible times, however they are not government funded and rely solely on fundraising.

“I know many of you are struggling right now but every donation counts, no matter how small. “Please help.

“They are so vital, especially in Pembrokeshire.”

Mandy has raised around £2,000 by running marathons in a pilot suit in the last two years, but decided to dress as a rabbit this Easter weekend in a bid to lift people’s spirits.

To donate visit

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mandysmilesforwaa…