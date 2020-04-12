Seven police officers have been assaulted while carrying out their duties in Pembrokeshire in the past few days.

Around 250 penalty notices are thought to have now been been issued by Dyfed-Powys Police.

Chief Inspector Louise Harries tweeted that the reality of what officers faced was ‘not acceptable’, while paying tribute to the force’s efforts.

She tweeted: “Despite some national criticism/media focus on police activity, I could not be prouder of the efforts of our teams.

“Saving lives, kindness and support should be the focus.

“Seven officers have been assaulted in Pembs in the last few days. Reality of what they face and not acceptable.”

The chief inspector added that normal policing had not stopped and the teams would continue to protect the vulnerable, bring offenders to justice and prevent harm.

Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to conduct stop-checks and patrols throughout the county, to ensure that only essential travel is taking place.

Pembrokeshire’s Road Policing Unit reported that the roads were ‘extremely quiet’ last night, in comparison to previous patrols.

However, the occupants of a car stopped in the Carew area at 2am stated they decided to get petrol because they were bored.

Dyfed-Powys' police and crime commissioner has called for greater fines to be issued to those who break the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Dafydd Llywelyn told BBC Radio Cymru: "I'm calling personally for the fines given to people to be bigger because I don't think the current guidelines the police have are a great deterrent."

He told the BBC the force had issued about 250 penalty notices.

People found to be breaking the rules can be fined £60, but this is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.