Keyston Young Farmers Club is aiming to complete a 'virtual' sponsored walk of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path on Easter Monday.

Members along with parents, leaders and friends will aim to walk the equivalent of the 186 miles from Amroth to St Dogmaels, to raise money for the local health board.

They will be following government guidelines of social distancing and isolation, and will not be going near the path itself.

The club will walk the distance around their homes and gardens while on their permitted daily exercise to complete the challenge collectively.

Each individual will record their steps and distances until they reach the 186-mile target.

Chairman Eleri George said: “We are doing this to help do what YFC does best in helping the community and those who need it. Our aim is to raise money to purchase items that Hwyel Dda requires for the patients in their care such as toiletries, nightwear together with other items that patients can not access due to the COVID-19 visiting restrictions.”

Visit the Keyston YFC Facebook page for more information, or donate at Go Fund Me.