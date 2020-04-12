Local assembly member Paul Davies has welcomed the Prime Minister’s discharge from hospital as ‘tremendous news’ for the UK.

Commenting on the news today, Sunday, that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after contracting Covid-19, Paul Davies AM, Leader of the Welsh Conservative Assembly Group, said: “This is, of course, tremendous news, and not just for the Conservative Party, but the United Kingdom as a whole.

“The Prime Minister has rallied the country in the battle against Coronavirus, and the country has rallied around him by wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Once again my thanks go out to all the frontline workers across the NHS and the wider health sector who are putting their lives at risk, to save lives across the United Kingdom."

Mr Davies added: “Boris – someone I am proud to call a friend – is a strong leader, a strong Prime Minister, and a strong man. Nevertheless, anyone who has contracted and come through this terrible virus needs time to recover.

“And the team Boris has around him – including the First Secretary of State Dominic Raab and the entire Cabinet – are up to the challenge we as a United Kingdom face.

“Boris, all of our thoughts are with you, your fiancée Carrie, and the baby you’re soon to have as you continue your recovery.”