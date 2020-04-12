A Pembrokeshire woman has set up a social media group to raise funds for important organisations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karen Wilson launched the Facebook page ‘Raffles and donations for our key workers and organisations’ in a bid to help local groups during this challenging time.

She said: “I’ve set this up to give something back to our key workers and organisations, they are struggling ...if we nominate a different cause each time we can help make a difference.”

So far £250 has been raised for Paul Sartori, South Pembs Care at Home has received boxes of goodies, and £75 has been given to treat Crymych district nurses.

Withybush theatre recovery staff, Pembrokeshire County Council’s home support team and Pembroke posties are also set to benefit from the fund.

The latest raffle has just gone life in aid of the acute response team and staff in the school hubs.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.