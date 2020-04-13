AN electric scooter rider broke lockdown rules and took to the street under the influence of alcohol yesterday (Sunday).

In what officers described as an 'eerily quiet' time on patrol, the rider was stopped by Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Posting on Twitter, the team commented: "Electric scooters being used on the road need insurance.

"You must also be sober!

"Charged with drink drive, no insurance and reported Non Essential Journey."

The officers also stopped a drink-drive motorist yesterday afternoon.

"It may be acceptable to carry out an essential shop, but it is not acceptable to drive there whilst 3 x over the legal alcohol limit," said the team.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has continued its day and night patrols of the county and beyond.

In the early hours of this morning, they reported on Twitter: "There is very little traffic about, however, the drivers stopped so far have valid reasons behind their journeys.

"The roads remain eerily quiet."