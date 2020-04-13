A MUM who will be forever grateful for the services of the Wales Air Ambulance is helping the charity’s coronavirus appeal with an origami-athon.

Throughout April, Hannah Bartlett is folding 1,500 paper butterflies in a bid to raise £1,500 – the cost of a single mission by the air ambulance.

In August 2017, Hannah’s daughter Hattie, then 15, was airlifted to the intensive care unit of the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales.

Hannah, from Narberth, said: “Doctors in Withybush Hospital felt that Hattie needed more substantial care, and so called for the Wales Air Ambulance to transfer her.

“She made a good recovery, and is now absolutely fine, but it was a horrific experience at the time.

“That’s why the charity is so close to my heart, and I owe them more than words can say.”

The charity needs £6.5million a year to keep the rotor blades of its four helicopters turning, but many fundraising avenues are currently closed off.

Hannah, 44, has been a community fundraiser for the WAA for some two years, and wanted to continue raising money during the lockdown.

“I came up with the Wings for Flight title and the idea of origami butterflies – I had never done origami before, so I did some YouTube research and started folding,” she explained.

“My goal is to make 50 butterflies a day by the end of April. I’m currently putting them up on my bedroom wall out of the way of our cats, but when they’re finished, they would make a lovely piece of wall art somewhere.”

Hannah has now set up her Wings for Flight Facebook page so that people can follow her progress, and donations to the Wales Air Ambulance for her origami-thon can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wingsforflight

Mark Stevens, the charity’s South Wales fundraising manager, explained: “The pandemic has brought untold chaos, hardship and suffering to countries around the world and as the scale of the crisis laid before us is significant, the Wales Air Ambulance has an important part to play.

“As a charity, we rely on the public’s incredible generosity to fund our four helicopters across Wales. We need to raise £6.5 million every year to keep the rotor blades turning. Many of our fundraising activities are no longer possible, so we are now asking our dedicated supporters to move their aid online.

“This is an extremely difficult time for everybody, and we appreciate that not everybody will be in a position to do so, but if you can support us in any way, we would be very grateful.”

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance. These include online donations, signing up to the charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise at home.

Further information can be found on walesairambulance.com.

Alternatively, people can help by donating £5 via the charity's text-to-donate number - to do this, just text HELI to 70711.

*The Wales Air Ambulance appeal has also had a £1,000 boost from a local housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes West Wales, which has sites in Narberth, Pembroke and Haverfordwest, has made the donation through its Community Champions programme.