A COMMUNITY of scarecrows has sprung up round Maenclochog, populating the streets and lanes and putting smiles on the faces of passers-by.

The scarecrows were the brainchild of local resident Gillian Jewell, they have spread to the communities beyond the village, and have inspired similar schemes as far afield as Kent.

The idea came to Gillian while she was trying to cheer up a friend in lockdown in France.

“They are even more strictly locked down than us,” said Gillian. “I suggested that they could make scarecrows to cheer everybody up, then I thought ‘we could do that’.”

Gillian posted the idea on the Maenclochog Community Facebook page and it took off from there with neighbouring villages also joining in.

So far around 80 scarecrows are in the vicinity with more, from goats, to vicars to Star Wars characters, still appearing.

“I have been amazed and staggered at the response,” said Gillian. “It’s made everybody laugh and it’s great fun.”

People have been posting pictures of their scarecrows on the Maenclochog Community Facebook page, meaning that even people who can’t get out around the village for their daily exercise can still see them and join in the fun.

“There are some fantastic ones,” said Gillian. “I am particularly fond of the little Hiawatha in the village and I love the lady doing the washing up.

“It’s lovely the way people have joined in. We are hopefully going to all have a party at the end of this and bring our scarecrows along.”