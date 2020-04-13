TWO Pembrokeshire farmers have spread a message of support for the NHS.

Ludchurch neighbours Glyn Jones and Phillip Davies 'wrote' the giant letters in a field using a slurry tanker.

Their gesture was from one key coronavirus sector to another, showing that farmers are backing the NHS in their tireless work.

The farming neighbours' MP, Simon Hart, was sent the picture of the field by a local doctor, who added how much it meant to him and his colleagues striving away on the NHS frontline in London.

Commented Mr Hart: "Such spontaneous acts of kindness will have an enduring and positive effect on our area."