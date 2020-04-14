PEMBROKE Castle will continue to illuminate its Great Keep every Thursday evening to show support of NHS and frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The keep will be lit up in blue between 8pm and 10pm.

It will also be shining a light this week to help raise awareness of the neurological condition FND (Functional Neurological Disorder), which affects a number of people in Pembrokeshire.

As April is World FND Awareness Month, the keep will be illuminated from Friday April 17 to Monday April 20.

The Western Telegraph recently featured the story of FND sufferer Caroline Bridle of Saundersfoot who spoke about the condition which causes random seizures, paralysis, chronic fatigue and visual, co-ordination and speech symptoms.

Although it is an illness often misunderstood by clinicians, FND is the second most common reason for a neurological appointment.

Another FND sufferer in Pembrokeshire is Sean Whiting, 43, of Pembroke, who was diagnosed 15 years ago.

His wife Nina has enlisted the support of Pembroke Castle to switch on the blue lights in recognition of FND this coming weekend.