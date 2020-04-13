POLICE patrolling the Pembrokeshire borders during lockdown stopped a duo who had travelled all the way from Birmingham to pick up a motorcycle this morning, April 13.

Police and council officers have been conducting high visibility patrols in Pembrokeshire over the Easter weekend to ensure motorists are only making essential journeys.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit posted this morning: “Stop checks continuing throughout the county ensuring that only essential travel is being adhered to. You will be issued a fixed penalty notice and turned back if not.”

Shortly afterwards the officers added: “Seconds after posting the above, the driver and passenger of this vehicle have travelled from the Birmingham area to collect a motorbike.

“This is clearly not an essential journey. Fixed penalty notices issued, and vehicle turned around. #StayHomeSaveLives.”