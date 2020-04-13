TRIBUTES have been paid to Undeg Lewis following her death from coronavirus at the age of 59.

The mum of three, from Efailwen, was well known throughout the Crymych area having worked at Siop y Frenni and as long-serving clerk at Crymych Community Council.

Undeg, originally from Saron, near Newcastle Emlyn, was also secretary of Y Cardi Bach, a community newspaper for the local area.

In a Facebook post, her husband Tudur, who works at Midway Motors in Crymych, thanked the local community for their support in ‘these dark and very worrying times'.

In an impassioned plea for us all to value our loved ones, he added: “In this very dark and worrying time for everybody, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for all your kind words of sympathy following the sudden and unexpected passing away of my lovely and loyal wife Undeg on our 29th wedding anniversary.

“Your messages really go a long way to help us, a family, to try and get around our bereavement. I am so fortunate to have such a close, loving family and numerous friends, who at times like this really prove their worth.

“Forgive me for not answering or replying to your numerous messages, but my phone has been at the hospital with Undeg until now.

“It has been confirmed that it was Covid-19 that so cruelly stole her away from us at only 59 years old, with so much to look forward to, even in the coming year, but it was not to be.

“So please, follow the Government’s advice to stay home to protect yourselves and everybody else; our lives depend on it.

“So, for all you married couples out there, the ones with partners and have parents and children, tell them this very minute how much you love them, it could be your last chance.”

The family would like to thank everyone for the messages, phone calls and cards.

Cllr Cris Tomos, chair of the community council and speaking on behalf of all councillors, said: “The members of the community council at Crymych wish to extend their deepest condolences to Tudur, Rhodri, Gwyndaf and Nia on the tragic and sudden death of Undeg.

“We are all in shock but realise that this is nothing compared to the grieving that you have had to endure under this challenging national lockdown situation. Our hearts and thoughts go out to you.

“Undeg will be missed by so many people in the community and with us in the community council her work as the community clerk was so professional and thorough. Our thoughts are with you.”