PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is appealing for information after several waste bags were fly-tipped in a stream near Rosemarket.

Around a dozen bags were collected from the water just off the road between Rosemarket and Neyland, near to the old railway bridge.

The council is keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on how they got there.

It is the second incident of waste being fly-tipped in the area in recent weeks and the council has reminded the public that its waste collection service is running as normal.