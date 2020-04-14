A MILFORD woman has been jailed for assault after she coughed on two police officers and claimed she was infected with COVID-19.

Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Inspector Louise Harries has spoken out about a number of recent assaults on officers in the Pembrokeshire division following the incident.

Jayne Annetts, aged 44, of Birch Mead, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency services worker, obstructing a constable in the course of their duty, and criminal damage.

Officers were also left with cuts and grazes following the incident.

CI Harries said: “This was a particularly nasty incident given the circumstances we are currently working and living in.

“Our officers had been called to deal with a domestic incident, and were assaulted as they tried to carry out their duties.

“Not only did Annetts act violently towards them, but she intentionally coughed on two PCs and spitefully claimed she was suffering with COVID-19.

“She also spat inside the police car, and wiped her nose on the headrest, causing officers to believe she might have further spread the virus.

“COVID-19 is a very serious illness, which has the potential to kill. To purposely make our officers believe they might have become infected is not something Dyfed-Powys Police will take lightly.”

Annetts further assaulted a third officer while at hospital.

She admitted all the charges and was jailed for a total of eight weeks.

The officers involved were not the only colleagues to have faced violence and aggression over the bank holiday weekend and the days leading up to it.

CI Harries said: “Ten officers have been assaulted in Pembrokeshire alone over the past few days. I would like to highlight the reality of what my teams are facing while doing all they can to protect our communities.

“The majority of people are supporting us as we try to protect and serve. But there remain some who find this acceptable behaviour, which it simply is not.

“Normal policing activity has not stopped while we face the pandemic. We continue to protect the vulnerable, bring offenders to justice and prevent harm.”