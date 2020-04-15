TRIBUTE has been paid to a leading member of the Hywel Dda health authority medical team who has died.

Jeremy Williams, consultant in emergency medicine, died at Glangwili General Hospital following a long battle with illness.

Phil Kloer, executive medical director at Hywel Dda, said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our consultant in emergency medicine, Mr Jeremy Williams, who died at Glangwili General Hospital following a long battle with illness.

"Jeremy was the health board’s clinical director for unscheduled care and had provided our community with many years of NHS service, saving lives and providing leadership in this field.

"He was very well known and liked among his many friends and colleagues, not just in Hywel Dda but also across Wales. His love of rugby and motorsports was well known and he was proud to serve for a period as the Welsh Rugby Union’s national team doctor.

"His untimely passing, while not linked to the COVID-19 coronavirus, nevertheless comes at a point when all of our staff are showing real courage and bravery in the face of this ongoing pandemic.

"His family have said that Jeremy was very disappointed his illness prevented him from working on the frontline with the A&E team and being able to support staff during this time.

"However we know that he would have been extremely proud of all of our staff for their hard work and steadfast dedication to Hywel Dda and the NHS. Our sympathies are with his family and close friends at this time."