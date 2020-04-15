PLANS to transform Haverfordwest town centre – including the partial demolition of the former Ocky White building – have been submitted by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The local authority purchased the building on Bridge Street last year, after some controversy about the asking price, as it forms part of its regeneration plans for the town centre.

It was bought for £250,000 after a decision by cabinet to buy it for £450,000 was called in by other councillors.

The submitted application refers to the refurbishment of the building, 7 Bridge Street, which backs on to the River Cleddau and the rear of the new library and gallery building, Glan yr Afon.

If approved, part of the main building to the rear and the former warehouse building will be demolished, with refurbishment of what’s left along with an extension to the first and second floor “to include outdoor seating areas".

The plan is for a modern commercial space to be reinstated on the same footprint to “connect seamlessly into the retained parts of the building,” the planning application states.

A change of use application is also included, to swap from retail use to a café and restaurant, with “flexible ancillary units suitable for retail (A1) and/or office (B1) use".

The small car park at the rear will be removed, along with vacant warehouse building, to create a new multi-functional civic space between the refurbished building and the adjacent library.

A report by Tree Consultants Wales identifies two trees that will be removed, both consider “low quality”, with the plans including the planting of 12 new trees.

To comment on the application search for 19/1320/PA on the council’s planning portal planning.pembrokeshire.gov.uk