MECHANICAL engineering firm Ledwood, based in Pembroke Dock, has hit back at claims made by the GMB Union.

The Union labelled the company as having had the worst employer response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Western Telegraph spoke to Ledwood’s managing director, Nick Revell, who said that this wasn’t based on facts and that it was slanderous.

GMB has also said that the firm have breached contracts and are only paying furloughed workers 50% of their wages.

Ledwood had eleven contracts prior to the outbreak, which had now gone down to three because contractors were either cancelling or postponing work.

He adds that because of this they are not able to furlough all their workers.

Mr Revell said: “These are incredibly difficult times for everyone as we unite as a country to protect lives and livelihoods.

“Our absolute priority is the safety and welfare of our employees which is why we introduced safe working operations to comply with social distancing rules as quickly as possible. We are also doing our best to secure the long-term commercial viability of the business so that we can continue to employ as many people as possible. This is particularly important in an area like Pembrokeshire where employment opportunities are limited.

“That’s why we are doing all that we can, as quickly as we can to protect and support our employees including furloughing wherever possible. At all times, this has been and will continue to be in line with Government guidelines.

“It is therefore very disappointing that our trade union partners have chosen to make such unfair and unfounded comments. We had hoped that they would understand the commercial and economic reality of the impact that Covid-19 is having on our business and adopted a more supportive and collaborative approach to addressing the challenges together.”