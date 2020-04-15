PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is reminding residents who have been advised to follow shielding measures, but have no means of getting food, that help is at hand.

Food boxes are available for those who have been sent a letter by Wales' Chief Medical Officer asking them to follow shielding measures and have no means of getting food – no family, friends, neighbours, carers or local support groups who can deliver.

Residents who would like to request a food box can call Pembrokeshire County Council's Community Hub on: 01437 776301.

The hub's workers will authorise orders and the food box will be delivered directly by a food service business.

This will be a weekly delivery of essential foods in packages and tins with limited fresh produce.

At the moment the authority is not able to vary boxes to take account of allergies or other dietary requirements but contents will be labelled. It is hoped this will be improved and choices offered at a later stage if possible.

A box will provide food and essentials for one person for one week. If there are two eligible people in the house, there will be two boxes.

Residents unable to collect prescriptions are advised to ask a friend, family member or neighbour to collect on their behalf or to contact their pharmacy if they cannot arrange for someone to collect for them.

For the latest advice relating to coronavirus, please view: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.