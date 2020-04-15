Setting off sky lanterns to show support for the NHS has been slammed as ‘daft’ and dangerous.

Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, Andrew RT Davies AM, has called on people not to set off sky lanterns to show their support for the NHS and other frontline staff.

He said: “Like everyone else, I want to show my appreciation for NHS and other frontline staff, but setting off a sky lantern is just plain daft.

“I grant you that they might look very pretty as they drift off, but effectively they are aerial incendiary devices.

“You can’t predict where they will land nor if the naked flame in them will have gone out. They can set fire to buildings, dry grass, and cause terrible damage and of course then put our firefighters at risk if they have to deal with a blaze.

“But they still pose a hazard even if they don’t set fire to things.”

He added: “The remnants of them can cause injury to livestock, which sometimes eat the lantern debris. If they ingest the debris, it can cause tears or punctures to the mouth, oesophagus, or internal organs, lead to painful and life-threatening situations, and death.

“So, let’s go and clap our amazing NHS staff on Thursday nights, but no sky lanterns, please.”

Keep Wales Tidy and RSPCA Cymru have been highlighting the potential harm to animals and the environment from sky lanterns for several years, as they can travel for miles and can be fatal to wildlife.

Releasing sky lanterns from public land has been banned by local authorities across Wales since February 2018.