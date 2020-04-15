TEN more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Pembrokeshire as of today, April 15, bringing the official total to 128.

Ceredigion saw two further cases, for a total of 30, and Carmarthenshire had 16 further cases, for a total of 285.

Wales saw 272 new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,118, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

60 further deaths have been reported of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 463.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“We are aware that the number of deaths reported today is regrettably much higher than yesterday, however it is worth noting that day-to-day fluctuations are to be expected.”

“All available data relating to Coronavirus in Wales is now available on a new user-friendly data dashboard, which is available on the Public Health Wales website.

“From tomorrow, confirmed case numbers and deaths will be available to view in the dashboard only, with the daily statement focusing on key public health information and updates.

“We are encouraging everyone to download the Covid-19 Symptom Tracker app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.

“Public Health Wales is working to address the negative impact of COVID-19 on the social, mental and physical wellbeing of people in Wales. The new ‘How are you doing?’ campaign is now live and offering practical advice from phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing.

“The Deloitte testing facility at Cardiff City Stadium continues to operate to full capacity and provides a means for testing key workers.

“Public Health Wales is working in partnership with the Welsh Government and the Welsh Blood Service to explore the use of convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Plasma from patients who have recovered from Coronavirus will contain antibodies that their immune systems have produced to fight the virus which can be transfused to patients whose immune systems are struggling to develop their own antibodies.

“The initiative is at an early stage and we will be inviting eligible individuals by direct approach only at this stage.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We know that staying at home can be hard especially when the weather is nice, but members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“The public play a very important role in slowing the spread of infection. By strictly following the latest measures, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable and help to reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.”