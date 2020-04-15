THE incredible work being done in Pembrokeshire communities in response to the covid-19 situation is being celebrated.

A Community Champions page has been set up on Facebook to recognise the amazing efforts of volunteers, individuals and groups.

The call has gone out for shining examples of Pembrokeshire community spirit to be highlighted and celebrated at https://www.facebook.com/CommunityChampPembs/

The page has been set up by Pembrokeshire County Council Community Champion Coordinator Mark Bond and has strong links to the work of the Council’s Community Coordination Hub and PAVS.

Mark said: “Right now, Pembrokeshire people are doing what they do best – turning out for each other, offering help, support and kindness when it’s most needed.

“The best way to bring positive change is by doing a bit of detective work to find what’s already going on and building a platform to celebrate it.

“This Community Champion page is dedicated to bringing all these good news stories into one happy place”.

Examples of community kindness which have already been highlighted include the landlady of the Drovers Arms setting up an informal honesty-box village shop in a converted horse box outside the pub to assist locals with essentials.

A group of bikers in Cilgerran have also formed a delivery service for all pharmacists in their local area.

The page is a spin-off of the very successful Eco Champions Project and now people are being asked to come forward with their own stories of people going above and beyond to help others in their local community.

Tessa Hodgson, Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Social Services, said: “We’d love to hear about your Community Champions. Please get involved and nominate people who are going the extra mile and doing lovely things to help others.

“We’d love to hear about the simple, small things that make all the difference as well as the large-scale initiatives that are cropping up.

“Send us details, nominations, pictures, videos - anything that showcases the amazing people, groups and services in our county doing wonderful things to help.”

The page will also be encouraging the use of the hashtag #connect2kindness as part of the Connect 2 Kindness campaign being lead by PAVS.

The campaign aims to create understanding on the benefits and impact of kindness to ourselves and others in the community.

To get in touch and nominate your Community Champions, message via the Facebook page or email communitychampions@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

The Community Hub contact details are 01437 776301 or communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.