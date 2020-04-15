Consultation on amalgamating Crymych's two schools has been extended due to coronavirus restrictions.

Pembrokeshire County Council is indefinitely extending the statutory consultation on the proposal to amalgamate Ysgol y Frenni and Ysgol y Preseli to form a three to 19-years Welsh-medium school in Crymych.

A county council spokesman said: “This decision has been taken in view of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and associated restrictions relating to schools.”

The consultation, which started on March 3 and was due to end on April 15, will continue until there is clarity regarding schools being re-opened.

The spokesman added: "All responses to the proposal should continue to be made in accordance with the consultation document published on March 3."