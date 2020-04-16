NEARLY 17,000 bottles of water are being donated to frontline staff at Withybush Hospital to help keep them hydrated as they fight their battle against the coronavirus crisis.

The water is the gift of the Pembrokeshire-based Ascona Group, which has already given the hospital staff a boost by arranging the donation of 5,000 cans of energy drink via one of their retail suppliers.

Ascona Group, based at the Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock, was founded by Darren Briggs and now has 37 fuel and retail outlets in the UK, including the service stations at Bush Hill, Pembroke; Crossways at Neyland and Pelcomb.

The company is ranked amongst the top ten independent fuel retailers in the UK.

The water is Best-One brand, sourced and bottled in Pembrokeshire, and the second of four weekly consignments of the 16,800-bottle total was delivered to Withybush yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

Darren said that the donations of the 500ml bottles are being made to Withybush ‘to show appreciation of the extraordinary work of frontline staff’.

He added: “We're proud and honoured to be donating bottled water to Withybush General Hospital as a thank you to the dedicated and extraordinary staff on the front line during these unprecedented times.

“Ascona Group is committed to supporting the local community, through the Ascona Foundation, and this was an ideal way to show support to our local hospital in Haverfordwest."