ALTHOUGH 2020 may be a year that many people will want to forget, it is an extraordinary moment in time that is being documented.

And those who would like play their part in recording the present for those seeking information in the future are being encouraged to share their thoughts, news and photographs with the Museum of Memories.

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery curator, Mark Lewis, has launched the lockdown project which, he said, will help people of all ages ‘create a snapshot of history from your own home’.

In an appeal on Facebook, Mark said: “We are living through a period of time that is being recorded by the media and on social media websites.

“Why not, while you are at home, make your own personal record of these times for the future through the Museum of Memories project?”

Mark’s wife Emma is one of those working on her own book of memories from coronavirus crisis times, which will feature a personal journal alongside statistics, snippets of information and interesting facts.

“It’s not just something for kids, it’s for everyone, and we’ve had quite a lot of interest,” said Mark. “Hopefully, at the end of the lockdown, there will be enough for us to put on a small display in the museum.

“We’re asking people to stay safe and go no further than their gardens, but within those confines, we’re suggesting maybe they could write a letter to themselves, find interesting newspaper articles, draw pictures, take photographs and keep a diary."