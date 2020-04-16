VOLUNTEERS who could cook a spare meal for long distance lorry drivers travelling through Pembrokeshire are being sought.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic many transport cafés, service areas and burger-vans are now closed. Many shops that normally opened long hours are also now closing early. This has led to problems for lorry drivers, some who work away from home for long stretches, getting access to food and drink.

Jacky Baker, who runs the Drivers Fund, is setting up a network of volunteers around the UK who would be able to supply a meal to any driver who finds themselves parked up for the night with nothing to eat and nowhere to get anything from.

Any driver that finds themselves stuck can call Jacky's team and a local volunteer would be asked to deliver a meal to them wherever they are parked up, adhering to social distancing measures.

The idea is that volunteers could make and freeze an extra portion of a meal to keep for this purpose.

They are currently looking for volunteers in Wales, including in Narberth, Pembroke, Fishguard and along the major trunk roads.

Anyone willing to join the network of volunteers can contact Jacky by emailing driversfund@mail.com

or phoning 07803786500 and giving their contact details and location.

