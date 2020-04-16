A family from Cardiff were fined after they were caught trying to make their way to a holiday let in Freshwater East twice in one day.
Despite being told to turn around, officers found the family just one mile from their destination before issuing a fine and escorting them back.
Police have been conducting high visibility patrols throughout Pembrokeshire to ensure motorists are only making essential journeys.
Dyfed-Powys police said: "Despite directions to turn around, a family from Cardiff continued to flout the rules and made their way to a holiday let in Freshwater East, Pembrokeshire.
"Vehicle was located 1 mile from its destination.
"Occupants issued fines in relation to COVID19 and escorted back."
Earlier this week a duo from Birmingham were caught trying to pick up a motorbike.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment