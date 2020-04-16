TWO Pembrokeshire county councillors who work for the NHS have contracted Covid-19.

Husband and wife Councillors Thomas and Alison Tudor are now urging residents to follow government rules to stay home and save lives.

The couple returned positive tests to the virus and have been suffering symptoms over the past two weeks.

Cllr Thomas Tudor represents the Castle ward of Haverfordwest and Cllr Alison Tudor is the member for the Prendergast ward.

Cllr Thomas Tudor, who has served on Pembrokeshire County Council since its creation in 1996, works with the NHS as an anaesthetic technician/operating department practitioner at Withybush Hospital.

He started to experience back pain in early April, before aching muscles, tiredness and a cough developed.

Cllr Alison Tudor, who won her seat in 2017, subsequently began to experience symptoms and received a positive Covid-19 test result yesterday (Wednesday).

Cllr Alison Tudor is a physiotherapy paediatric technician who has been redeployed to the wards during the pandemic.

Both are now following isolation rules and urging Pembrokeshire residents to stay at home as much as possible.

They said: “It was a shock for us to contract this virus and it has left us feeling pretty poorly.

“But it just underlines that although we can often feel distant from major world events here in Pembrokeshire, Covid-19 is circulating everywhere.

“It also means we, every single one of us, all need to do our part to stop the spread.

“The message from the Government is simple. Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.

“Please follow the rules. By staying home you are protecting yourself and others."

The councillors are now continuing their recovery at home.