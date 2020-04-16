A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left with leg injuries in a hit and run.

The man remains in police custody after the incident in the Howarth Close area of Milford Haven at around 2.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 15).

Dyfed-Powys Police said a man had been taken to hospital following the incident.

The spokesperson added: "A 25-year-old man from Haverfordwest has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged assault, failing to stop, possession of an offensive weapon and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and remains in police custody."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help the investigation, is asked to get in touch by emailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

You can also make contact online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.