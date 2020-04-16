Forget Joe Wicks – Pembrokeshire Leisure’s popular gym instructors have come together to set up their own YouTube channel of fitness videos.

Instructors from leisure centres all over the county have been creating videos to help everyone of all ages and abilities to keep active at home during the lockdown.

Videos include general fitness, yoga and core exercises and specific videos for those recovering from illness or injury.

“It’s a difficult time and we really wanted to do something to help everyone feel positive and motivated at home,” said Charlotte Armstrong, Pembrokeshire exercise referral coordinator.

“The instructors have been very enthusiastic putting them together and as they’re the faces of our leisure centres, we thought it would be great for people to see someone familiar and have fun exercising at the same time.”

But she said it was about more than just keeping fit.

“Even if you exercise for just ten minutes a day, it will release endorphins which help with anxiety and make you feel happier, which is really important at the moment.”

The videos for those currently on the National Exercise Referral Scheme have been particularly popular, said Julie Ashley-Jones, Manager of the scheme and Business Improvement Manager for Pembrokeshire Leisure and Cultural Services.

“We’ve had some fantastic feedback,” she said. “It’s so important for the people on this scheme to continue with their exercise programme and we’re delighted they’re finding it so useful.”

The Pembrokeshire Leisure You Tube channel is free and available for anyone, not just members of Pembrokeshire Leisure.

• Pembrokeshire Leisure members can also access a free 60-day trial of Les Mills fitness videos and fitness resources from Technogym and Life Fitness.

Technogym’s Mywellness app with Pembrokeshire Leisure is an online app where people can join for free, view and take part in daily workouts, moves and challenges. More than 300 members have joined Mywellness since its release last week and 130 joined Les Mills on demand in its first day.

All members registered with an active email address should have received an information email about the extra resources. Details can also be found on Pembrokeshire Leisure’s social media at facebook.com/pembrokeshireleisure/

For all enquiries please contact: leisureadmin@pembrokeshire.gov.uk