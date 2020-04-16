Two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Pembrokeshire, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 130.

Information released by Public Health Wales (PHW) today shows there was also one new case in Ceredigion, bringing the total to 31, and 10 new cases in Carmarthenshire, for a total of 295.

Thirty-two more deaths due to coronavirus have been reported to PHW, with the total reaching 495.

Across Wales there have been 284 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,402 and 755 tests were carried out across the country.

Across the Hywel Dda Health Board, there has now been a total of 456 confirmed cases.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Public Health Wales is working with our partners in Welsh Government, the wider NHS in Wales, the other UK nations and others to monitor the situation closely, and to respond to the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales.

“This includes moves to ramp up our testing capacity, including the introduction of more testing facilities for key workers around Wales to ensure they are fit and able to respond to the developing situation. The Deloitte testing facility at Cardiff City Stadium continues to operate to full capacity.

“We are encouraging everyone to download the Covid-19 Symptom Tracker app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.

“Public Health Wales is working to address the negative impact of COVID-19 on the social, mental and physical wellbeing of people in Wales. The new How are you doing? campaign is now live and offering practical advice from phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing.

“We know that staying at home can be hard especially when the weather is nice, but members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.