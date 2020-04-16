We have now passed the three week mark in lockdown and fast food cravings are really starting to kick in.

With most restaurants and food chains being closed as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, it can be hard to know where to get your fast food fix.

Here's a round up of where you can satisfy your fast food cravings during lockdown:

Who is open?

Burger King

The burger restaurant are reopening 4 stores nationwide in Bristol (Bath Road and Eastgate) Coventry and Swindon from today, 16 April.

They have also announced that 1,000 meals per week will be donated to staff working at NHS hospitals local to the re-opened restaurants.

The delivery-only service will mean customers won’t be able to access the full Burger King menu. Burger King favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper will all be available to order.

Katie Evans, Marketing Director at Burger King UK said: "We hope that re-opening these restaurants for delivery services goes some way to lifting our customers’ spirits in these difficult times."

Leon

The healthy fast food chain has revealed thar 17 stores nationwide are open as ‘shops’ rather than restaurants and are available for takeaway only.

The company is also offering a 50 per cent discount to NHS workers via email at lovenhs@leon.com

KFC

The chicken shop has been working to reopen restaurants and currently has 11 stores open nationwide for delivery through Deliveroo.

KFC said: "There’s still a need for affordable, accessible food at this time - so we want to do our part."

Open restaurants include: Heaton Chapel, Tamworth, New Oscott, Manchester Hulme, Portsmouth, Aldershot, Ipswich - Cardinal Park, Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park, Enfield - Coliseum Retail Park and Manchester – Deansgate.

Papa Johns

The pizza company implemented a contact-free delivery service and is available for delivery through their website and on Just Eat.

Pizza Hut

Meals are available for delivery through their website and on Just Eat.

Dominos

Like Papa Johns and Pizza Hut, Dominos is operating a contactless delivery service and no longer accepts cash payments. Available for delivery through their website.

Who is closed?

McDonald’s​

The fast food giant has closed 1,350 branches across the UK. The chain have not provided any indication yet as to when they will re-open.

Subway

Lke other fast-food restaurants, Subway remain closed in accordance with government guidance.

Greggs

The bakery chain also remains closed - however you can get frozen Greggs sausage rolls and pastries in Iceland to steer you Greggs cravings!

How to order fast food?

Deliveroo

Are still operating as normal, you can also get groceries delivered from local stores and the delivery company have partnered with M&S during the lockdown to ensure essentials are still available. They are also offering free delivery to NHS workers.

The company have implented a ‘no-contact’ drop off service.

Just Eat

The delivery company are operating as usual, however with many companies not being open, choice may be limited. The company has a contactless delivery service.

Just Eat have announced they will extended their new 25 per cent discount for NHS staff after feeding over one million front-line workers during the pandemic.

Many local and independent businesses still remain open as takeways and deliveries during this time, calling or ordering online via Google is a great way to support local business.