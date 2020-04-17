TREATS for tapirs, gifts for giraffes and even a red ball for Wales’s only baby rhino all feature on a new wishlist drawn up by Folly Farm.

Although the attraction is closed to visitors until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, the animals still need their creature comforts and the care of their keepers to make sure they stay well and happy.

Zoo curator Tim Morphew and his team have drawn up the wishlist on Amazon, where supporters can choose from a wide range of animal and agriculture-related items.

Once bought, the gift is delivered to Folly Farm, which has been posting videos on its Facebook page of animals enjoying their treats – not least, Glyndwr the baby rhino, who can be seen getting ready to play with his new ball.

Zoo keeper Tim Morphew said in the Amazon post: “The items purchased from this list will go help support the animals and animal keepers maintain the best possible welfare.

“They will help enrich and stimulate natural behaviours and provide the animal care teams with all the tools and equipment needed to keep their animal colleagues happy and safe.

“We thank you all in advance for your amazing gifts and hope to show you how we use them through our social media channels.”

See Folly Farm’s Amazon wishlist here https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3C9MAF4GCS8US/ref=cm_go_nav_hz