Pembrokeshire County Council’s housing department has launched its own Facebook page.

The page is aimed at current and future council tenants and will provide updates on housing services, new developments and community events.

It will also provide lots of much-needed positivity, ideas for stay-at-home activities and tips for keeping well at this particular time.

The housing department is looking for tenants to get involved with the content and are asked to let officers know if they have any particular topics they want featured.

The council’s cabinet member for housing, Michelle Bateman, said: “Engagement with our tenants is always important to us but now more than ever it’s vital that we stay connected.

“This Facebook page will enable us to reach more of our tenants, and I look forward to their input, in particular hearing how communities are supporting each other during this difficult time.”

Councillor Bateman added: “The page is now live, so don’t forget to comment, like and share.”

See PCCHousing on Facebook.